France's Macron to address US Congress in April

Macron's two-day state visit will be the first by a foreign leader since Donald Trump assumed the presidency last year.



"France is not only our oldest ally, but one of our strongest," Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday.



"I look forward to welcoming President Macron to the United States Capitol to address a joint meeting of Congress on April 25."



Trump, who will host Macron at the White House on April 24, extended the invitation in January after he was hosted by the French leader for the Bastille Day national holiday -- when he was impressed by the traditional military parade on the Champs-Elysees.



Although Trump and Macron have met several times and professed good relations, they disagree on a range of fundamental issues, not least Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris agreement on fighting climate change.