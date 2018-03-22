UN marks International Day of Forests

"How we manage forests will determine how we meet this demand," said Manoel Sobral Filho, Director of the UN Forum on Forests Secretariat (UNFFS).



He noted that growth and shifts in population, changes in climate, and innovation in knowledge and technology will undoubtedly impact future forests. "One thing I am certain of, investing in forests is essential for securing a sustainable future for communities the world over," he added.



José Graziano da Silva, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said that "well-managed forests and trees in and around cities provide habitats, food and protection for many plants and animals, helping to maintain and increase biodiversity."



This year, the International Day, observed annually on 21st March, will focus on the interlinkages between the sustainable management of forest and sustainable cities.



It is estimated that by 2050, more than half of the world’s population will face water stress. Given that forested catchments provide three-quarters of all freshwater used worldwide, safeguarding the water-providing capacity of forests is even more urgent.



Trees in cities help regulate climate, store carbon, and reduce flooding and storm water runoff. Sustainable forest management and sustainable forest products offers some of the most effective and cost-competitive natural carbon capture and storage options available.



Forests are home to over 80 per cent of biodiversity on land, and urban forests and city parks can provide important habitat for migratory birds and other fauna and flora.