Catalan parliament to vote on new president

"I will propose to the chamber that Jordi Turull be candidate for president," Catalan parliament speaker Roger Torrent told reporters late Wednesday, just hours after Turull was summoned to appear in court on Friday.



Turull, a former Catalan government spokesman, is under investigation over Catalonia's secession drive but remains free under bail.



He is the third separatist candidate to be proposed followed failed bids to re-elect Catalonia's ousted president Carles Puigdemont and jailed pro-independence activists Jordi Sanchez, who withdrew earlier on Wednesday.



"A huge honour. If parliament gives me its vote of confidence, I will work without rest for the progress and protection of the 7.5 million Catalans," Turull said on Twitter after he was officially nominated.



A Supreme Court judge earlier on Wednesday summoned Turull and other Catalan separatist leaders under probe to appear in court on Friday to tell them exactly what they are charged with.



According to a court document made public Wednesday, the judge will also decide whether or not to remand Turull and the others in custody.



Even if Turull is elected Catalan president, if he is then judged and sentenced, he risks being disqualified from holding office and being forced to step down.



Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservative government sacked the Catalan government, called early elections and took direct control of the region in October just hours after the Catalan parliament made a unilateral declaration of independence.



It has vowed to resist any bid by the region to break away from Spain and called on Catalan separatist parties to appoint a candidate for president who does not face prosecution.



Separatist parties won regional elections in December, retaining their absolute majority in parliament, but they have still not been able to form a government as their two candidates for the presidency proved problematic.



As a result, Catalonia remains under direct rule from Madrid since October 27 when lawmakers declared independence.