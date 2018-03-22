Two tourists killed in helicopter crash near Great Barrier Reef

The nationalities of the dead tourists, a male and a female, have not yet been identified. Police said their bodies were recovered from the helicopter and pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.



The crash, which occurred late Wednesday, also injured three others, including the pilot, who are all believed to be from overseas. The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.



At least one of is reportedly in a critical condition.



Investigators are trying to find out what caused the single-engine Eurocopter 120 to crash near a reef pontoon, 65 kilometres north-east of the Whitsundays at the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef, which has underwater viewing chambers for the Hardy Reef's coral and marine life.



The flight's operator, Whitsunday Air Services, said Thursday it has suspended all operations following the crash.



Whitsunday's Mayor Andrew Wilcox said Thursday the local community was devastated by the crash.