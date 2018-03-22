Death toll rises to 18 in bus crash in Thailand

Thirty-two other passengers were injured, eight of whom remained in critical condition, said Jirawat Prayulpan, a police officer in Nakhon Ratchasima province, located 260 kilometres north-east of Bangkok, where the accident occurred late Wednesday.



All 50 passengers were Thai nationals. Police were waiting for the manager of the bus operator to identify one of the bodies to confirm whether it belonged to the driver or one of the passengers, he said.



The bus was travelling from the eastern province of Chantaburi to the north-eastern province of Sakhon Nakhon when the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle into a tree, causing it to overturn, the police officer said.



In November 2017, the World Atlas website ranked Thailand's roads as the world's deadliest, followed by Malawi and Liberia.