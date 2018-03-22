Death toll rises to 18 in bus crash in Thailand

  • Thursday 22, March 2018 in 8:44 AM
Sharjah 24 – dpa: Three more people died overnight following a bus crash late Wednesday in north-eastern Thailand, bringing the death toll to 18, police said on Thursday.

Thirty-two other passengers were injured, eight of whom remained in critical condition, said Jirawat Prayulpan, a police officer in Nakhon Ratchasima province, located 260 kilometres north-east of Bangkok, where the accident occurred late Wednesday.

All 50 passengers were Thai nationals. Police were waiting for the manager of the bus operator to identify one of the bodies to confirm whether it belonged to the driver or one of the passengers, he said.

The bus was travelling from the eastern province of Chantaburi to the north-eastern province of Sakhon Nakhon when the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle into a tree, causing it to overturn, the police officer said.

In November 2017, the World Atlas website ranked Thailand's roads as the world's deadliest, followed by Malawi and Liberia.