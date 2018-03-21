UN Secretary-General calls for elimination of racial discrimination

The UN chief made the remarks in a speech to the General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which is observed annually on the 21st of March.

Mr. Guterres said while there has been progress since the Declaration’s adoption 70 years ago – for example, in the advancement of the rights of women, children, indigenous people and persons with disabilities – there is still far to go in ending discriminatory attitudes, actions and practices.

"So, on this International Day, let us all consider how we can better promote tolerance, inclusion and respect for diversity in all nations and among all communities," the UN chief said.

"Let us work to eliminate messages of hatred – the concept of ‘us’ and ‘them’; the false attitude that we can accept some and reject and exclude others simply for how they look, where they worship or who they love."