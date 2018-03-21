Trump congratulates Putin, summit on cards

Trump told reporters at the White House he had spoken with Putin, two days after the Russian strongman sailed to a fourth term as president, and with ties strained by the Cold War-style intrigue over the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.



"I had a call with President Putin and congratulated him on his electoral victory," the US leader said.



"The call had to do also with the fact that we will probably get together in the not-too-distant future," he added.



According to a Kremlin statement, the two leaders also stressed the importance of joint efforts to limit an arms race and boost economic cooperation.



"On the whole, the conversation was constructive and business-like," the Kremlin said, adding that its goal was to help the two countries "overcome the problems that had accumulated in the Russian-US relations".