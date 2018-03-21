Nineteen dead, 21 hurt as bus falls off cliff in Philippines

Twenty-one people were also injured in the accident Tuesday evening in the town of Sablayan in Occidental Mindoro province, 200 kilometres south of Manila.



The bus was traversing a downhill portion of the road near a bridge when the driver lost control of the vehicle, said Superintendent Imelda Tolentino, a regional police spokeswoman.



"As a result, the vehicle bumped into the right side railing of the bridge and fell down the cliff, about 15 metres to 20 metres,” she added.



The driver and 14 passengers died on the spot, while four succumbed to their injuries in hospital, Tolentino said.



Investigators have yet to determine why the driver lost control of the bus, but initial reports indicate a mechanical problem could have been the cause.