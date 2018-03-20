ICC to examine drug war deaths despite Philippines' withdrawal

"A withdrawal has no impact on ongoing proceedings or any matter which was already under consideration by the court prior to the date on which the withdrawal became effective," it said in a statement.

The ICC said it received notice on Monday from the United Nations of President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to withdraw ratification of the Rome Statue that established the court.

"The court regrets this development and encourages the Philippines to remain part of the ICC family," it said. It noted that a withdrawal becomes effective one year after the notice was received.

Duterte said he ordered the withdrawal to protest what appears to be a concerted effort to depict him as a "ruthless and heartless violator of human rights who allegedly caused thousands of extrajudicial killings."

The withdrawal comes a month after ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced an investigation into thousands of extrajudicial killings that have allegedly occurred under Duterte's campaign against illegal drugs since July 1, 2016.

Since then police have killed more than 4,100 suspected drug pushers and users in anti-drug operations, according to police data.

According to Human Rights Watch, estimates by local rights and church groups place the death toll at 13,000, including those suspected of having been murdered by hired or vigilante killers.