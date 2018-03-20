Canada to send helicopters to U.N. Mali mission, allies relieved

Canada plans to deploy two Chinook transport helicopters and four Griffon attack helicopters to provide armed escort and protection in the fight against Islamist militants in the violence-torn West African nation.



Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan, saying many details still needed to be worked out, told reporters the force would be deployed for 12 months. A U.N. spokeswoman said the mission would start in August.



The United Nations on Monday said 162 people deployed in Mali have been killed since 2013, making it the world's deadliest peacekeeping operation.



"We always act to mitigate as best as possible the level of risk that Canadian armed forces personnel face while on operations ... although we cannot altogether eliminate the risks," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told legislators.