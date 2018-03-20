In New Year's greeting to Iranians, Trump slams Tehran government

I wish a beautiful and blessed Nowruz to the millions of people around the world who are celebrating the arrival of spring," Trump said. He added, however, that the Iranian people were burdened by "rulers who serve themselves instead of serving the people."



Trump, who has threatened to pull Washington out of a multilateral deal with Tehran to curb its nuclear program, called the Revolutionary Guard "a hostile army that brutalizes and steals from the Iranian people to fund terrorism abroad."



Trump said in the statement the Guard had spent more than $16 billion to prop up Syria's government and support militants and terrorists in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.