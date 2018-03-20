France supports Iran nuke deal, warns Tehran on regional activities

The French Foreign Ministry said in a briefing that the message to the EU from Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian, who visited Iran March 5, was clear.



"We are totally determined to see to it that the Vienna (nuclear) accords are respected and we must act forcefully in this regard," Le Drian was quoted as saying.



"But we cannot exclude at the same time the Iranian responsibilities in ballistic proliferation and in a very debatable role in all of the Middle East zone," the Foreign Minister added.