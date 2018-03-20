France supports Iran nuke deal, warns Tehran on regional activities

  • Tuesday 20, March 2018 in 8:40 AM
Sharjah 24 – KUNA: As the European Union examined the position on Iran and the 2015 nuclear deal and other issues, France on Monday said that it wants to maintain the nuclear accord with Tehran but stressed the problems raised by Iran's ballistic missile programme and its activities in supporting certain groups in the region.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a briefing that the message to the EU from Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian, who visited Iran March 5, was clear.

"We are totally determined to see to it that the Vienna (nuclear) accords are respected and we must act forcefully in this regard," Le Drian was quoted as saying.

"But we cannot exclude at the same time the Iranian responsibilities in ballistic proliferation and in a very debatable role in all of the Middle East zone," the Foreign Minister added.