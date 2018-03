"The chancellor will - as is usual in such cases - congratulate him. She will write a telegram very soon," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

He said he thought the telegram would mention the challenges in German-Russian relations.

"We have differences of opinion with Russia and we very clearly criticise Russia's policies on some issues - Ukraine, Syria," he said, but added that it was important to keep up contact with the Russian government and the president.