Explosion in Austin wounds two men, FBI on scene

Police told a press conference that the wounded men were taken to a hospital, but their injuries were not life threatening.



"We have a scene where it is obvious an explosion has taken place," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said. "We just simply do not know a lot at this point."



He also told people to stay in their homes and avoid touching any suspicious packages, but did not say whether there was any link between the latest blast and the earlier parcel bombs.



The FBI said on Twitter that its agents were at the scene of Sunday's explosion in a residential neighborhood on the west side of the city, several miles from where the east side neighborhoods where the earlier blasts occurred.