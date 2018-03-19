Explosion in Austin wounds two men, FBI on scene

  • Monday 19, March 2018 in 11:12 AM
  • Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of the incident
    Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of the incident
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: An explosion in Austin on Sunday wounded two men, thought to be in their 20s, authorities said, as Federal Bureau of Investigation agents rushed to the scene in the Texas capital, where earlier this month three parcel bombs killed two people.

Police told a press conference that the wounded men were taken to a hospital, but their injuries were not life threatening.

"We have a scene where it is obvious an explosion has taken place," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said. "We just simply do not know a lot at this point."

He also told people to stay in their homes and avoid touching any suspicious packages, but did not say whether there was any link between the latest blast and the earlier parcel bombs.

The FBI said on Twitter that its agents were at the scene of Sunday's explosion in a residential neighborhood on the west side of the city, several miles from where the east side neighborhoods where the earlier blasts occurred.