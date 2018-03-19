Merkel to push for EU unity on delicate Poland trip

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will emphasise bilateral ties and the need for European unity when she meets with top Polish officials, amid ongoing differences between the allies over Polish judicial reforms, migration and a new gas pipeline.

Merkel will meet with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda on Monday, using her second foreign trip since being sworn in for a fourth term to highlight Germany's commitment to the former Soviet bloc member at a time of heightened tensions with both Russia and the United States.

The German leader must pull off a delicate balancing act - reassuring Poland about Berlin's commitment to NATO military spending targets and enlisting its backing for the European Union, without backing away from EU core principles that have been challenged by Poland's sweeping judicial changes.

Michal Dworczyk, head of the Polish prime minister's office, told private broadcaster TVN24 the two sides had a lot to discuss.