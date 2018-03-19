Chemical weapons experts to arrive in Britain

The team from The Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will send the samples to an international laboratory, with results expected within two weeks.



Britain hopes that the OPCW's independent test will verify its own results and put to rest suggestions the nerve agent used, known as Novichok, came from somewhere besides Russia, which it has accused of responsibility for the March 4 attack.



Novichok is a military-grade nerve agent developed decades ago in the Soviet Union.



The OPCW experts will also meet with police and Defence Ministry officials while Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was to travel to Brussels to brief his EU counterparts and meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.



Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who were found unconscious on a park bench in the English city of Salisbury, remain in a critical condition in hospital.



The case has led to a deepening diplomatic row between Russia and Britain, with both expelling 23 diplomats and suspending high-level contacts.



Moscow has repeatedly denied responsibility for the attack, with newly re-elected President Vladimir Putin claiming on Sunday that his country had "eliminated all of our chemical weapons."



Johnson has said it was "overwhelmingly likely" that Putin himself ordered the attack and on Sunday said London had evidence that Russia had been investigating using nerve agents for use in assassinations and stockpiling Novichok.