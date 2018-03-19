17 die in Madagascar tropical storm

Storm Eliakim packed winds of up to 105 kilometres (65 miles) an hour after hitting the northeast of the Indian Ocean island on Friday and barrelling down the east coast.



The death toll was announced by the country's disaster management office, which also said 15,000 people had been affected by the storm.



Madagascar, one of the poorest countries on the planet, has been hit by about 40 cyclones and tropical storms over the past 10 years.



In January, cyclone Ava claimed 51 lives and in March last year at least 78 people perished in cyclone Enawo.