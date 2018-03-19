Lavrov visit to Vietnam cancelled at last minute

Lavrov, a notoriously hard negotiating diplomat, has long been part of Putin's inner circle.



His visit to Hanoi was scheduled to begin on Monday morning.



But Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the cancellation in an email sent to reporters just an hour before a planned meeting with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang.



"Due to unexpected reasons, the visit to Vietnam of Russia's Foreign Minister will not take place as scheduled," the emailed statement said.



"We will inform specific time of the visit to press agencies later," it added.



Lavrov was also due to meet his Vietnamese counterpart on Monday, along with the head of Vietnam's Communist Party, and hold a press conference.