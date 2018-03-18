Republican senator expects Trump to pull out of Iran deal - CBS

"The Iran deal will be another issue that's coming up in May, and right now it doesn't feel like it's gonna be extended," Corker told CBS' "Face the Nation" in an interview broadcast Sunday.

"I think the president likely will move away from it unless my, our European counterparts really come together on a framework. And it doesn't feel to me that they are," he said.

Asked if he believed Trump would pull out on May 12, the deadline for the president to issue a new waiver to suspend Iran sanctions as part of the deal, Corker responded, "I do. I do."