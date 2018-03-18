At least 16 dead as migrant boat capsizes off Greece

Another three people are missing after the boat went down overnight off the island of Agathonissi as it was carrying migrants from Turkey to Greece, police said.

Two women and a man who managed to swim to safety on the island sounded the alarm and several vessels and a helicopter joined in the search for bodies and the missing.



"We cannot and must not tolerate people, children, losing their lives in the Aegean," Greece's Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas said.

The solution, he said, is to ensure "safe routes and procedures for refugees and migrants, and to fight against trafficking".

Another two migrants died on Saturday near the land border with Turkey when the truck they were travelling in overturned trying to avoid a police check, the authorities said.

The UN refugee agency the UNHCR said that 500 people had perished or gone missing in the Aegean in the past two years -- adding to the 1,000 who drowned in the narrow channel between Greece and Turkey in 2015 and 2016 at the peak of the migration crisis.