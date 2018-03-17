U.S. calls on Iran to respect civil, political rights obligations

  • Saturday 17, March 2018 in 4:54 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The United States has called on the Iranian regime to respect its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights that guarantee the freedom of expression, including for members of the press.
In a press statement, the U.S. Department of State noted its "concern" of the grave conditions facing the press as detailed in the U.N. Special Rapporteur’s report on the situation of human rights in Iran. The report says in part, "The Special Rapporteur has continued to receive reports of the arbitrary arrest, detention, and harassment of journalists, media workers, and their families, including during interviews conducted during missions."
 
The Department went on to say that "these actions are unacceptable."