U.S. calls on Iran to respect civil, political rights obligations

In a press statement, the U.S. Department of State noted its "concern" of the grave conditions facing the press as detailed in the U.N. Special Rapporteur’s report on the situation of human rights in Iran. The report says in part, "The Special Rapporteur has continued to receive reports of the arbitrary arrest, detention, and harassment of journalists, media workers, and their families, including during interviews conducted during missions."

The Department went on to say that "these actions are unacceptable."