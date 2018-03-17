Russia expels 23 British diplomats in row over spy poisoning claims

The move comes in retaliation after Britain decided on Wednesday to expel 23 Russian diplomats following the use of a Russian-developed nerve agent to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter in southern England.

Skripal, who was convicted in Russia of selling state secrets to Britain, and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in the city of Salisbury. Both are in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Russia has come under growing pressure from Britain and its allies, after Prime Minister Theresa May said Moscow was "highly likely" responsible for the attack.

The Kremlin, however, has repeatedly denied any involvement and accused Britain of peddling anti-Russian propaganda.

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned Britain's ambassador to Moscow British Ambassador Laurie Bristow, state media reported.

British Ambassador Laurie Bristow is likely to be informed of Moscow's countermeasures, the TASS news agency reported.