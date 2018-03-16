Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personnel and other rescue units work at the scene

"We have located up to four victims," Dave Downey, chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, told reporters.

A newly installed pedestrian bridge over a major road in Miami collapsed on Thursday, killing four people and trapping multiple cars below.

The walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area, went up less than a week ago but was not yet operational.

Crews worked into the night at the scene of the disaster. Maurice Kemp, the area's deputy mayor, said the search for survivors had not been abandoned.

"Miami-Dade county and our partner agencies... have been working feverishly in the search and rescue mode to ascertain how many victims there are and rescue as many as we can," Kemp told journalists.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Paul Estopinan said at least eight cars were trapped when the 950-ton (tonne) concrete bridge suddenly gave way.

Police detective Juan Carlos Llera said, "it sounded like an explosion. A huge bang."

"It looks like a disaster area. It looks literally like a bomb went off," Llera told AFP.

The bridge was suspended from cables that were determined to have loosened. While they were being tightened, the span collapsed, Florida Senator Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter.

The bridge had only been installed on Saturday, ahead if its planned opening in 2019.

Isabella Carrasco, who said she arrived on the scene just after the collapse, told CNN that some cars were completely crushed, and there was "just a lot of debris everywhere."

She said she saw one woman get out of a car that was "just nicked" and rescue personnel performing life-saving CPR on another person in the street.

Another shaken driver, Lynnell Collins, told CNN he was about to make a right turn when "the whole thing really just came down."