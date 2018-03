Fico's Smer-SD party will put forward a candidate to replace him, according to Most-Hid, the smallest party in Slovakia's three-way government.

"Smer-SD as the strongest (coalition) party will table its candidate for prime minister. The president has agreed to this," Most-Hid chairman Bela Bugar told journalists Thursday.

"One third of the government members will be replaced," he added.

President Andrej Kiska was to make a statement later Thursday, his office said.