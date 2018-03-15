North Korea's top diplomat visits Sweden

The visit comes one week after the March 9 shock announcement that US President Donald Trump had accepted an invitation to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The White House has since said North Korea must take "concrete actions" in order for the meeting to take place. No date or location has yet been decided.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Saturday that Stockholm was willing to facilitate possible talks between the US and North Korea.

Ri was to meet Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom for bilateral talks on several topics, including the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The agenda also includes Sweden's consular responsibilities: Sweden has had an embassy in North Korea since the early 1970s and represents US diplomatic interests in Pyongyang.

The Scandinavian nation has also contributed observers to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates North and South Korea.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry and a spokesman for Wallstrom said a statement would be issued after the meetings end on Friday.

A member of the UN Security Council, Sweden has "unanimously condemned North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programmes and demanded the complete, verifiable and irrevocable elimination of these programmes," the Swedish Foreign Ministry statement added.

Wallstrom visited South Korea last month and met with her counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha.