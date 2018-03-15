UK expulsions after Russia spy poisoning 'soft' first step

May announced the moves on Wednesday after her government found Russia "culpable" of the nerve agent poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain.

The pair were found in a serious condition in the cathedral city of Salisbury southwest of London on March 4.

Jonathan Eyal, international director at London's RUSI military think tank, said the reaction "appears to have been much less than initially expected".

He noted the response should be seen as a "first step" in Britain confronting Moscow, given May chose not to expel the Russian ambassador to London, nor initiate a complete cut-off in relations.

"So in many respects the prime minister was keeping some ammunition dry for a future confrontation," Eyal added.

He added that the limited measures announced suggested May's eagerness "to have some level of cooperation with the Russians in the future".

May said she did not want to break off relations entirely as she announced that the 23 Russian diplomats, believed to be intelligence officers, must leave Britain within a week.

Britain also suspended all planned-high level contacts, including an invitation for Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit.