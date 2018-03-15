Suicide blast kills nine people in E. Pakistan

A senior police official, DIG Operations Haider Ashraf confirmed that it was a suicide blast which ripped through a police check post located on Raiwind Road leading towards the ground where a congregation is held.

The police camp was set up for the security of the ongoing congregation of Tableeghi Jamaat (Muslim preachers).

The official stressed that if the suicide attacker had managed to enter the congregation site, the death toll could have been much higher.

According to initial police reports, a motorcycle was used to carry out the suicide attack. The security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation went underway in the surrounding area.

The injured were shifted to the nearest government hospitals where an emergency was imposed. Provincial Health Minister, Salman Rafique confirmed that at least nine people including five policemen were killed and around 20 others received injuries in the suicide bombing.

