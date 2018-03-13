Japan's Abe urges N Korea to 'put words into practice'

Sharjah 24 – dpa: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said North Korea needed to take “concrete” actions towards denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, during talks with South Korean intelligence chief Suh Hoon on Tuesday. “It’s very important for North Korea to put its words into practice by taking concrete actions towards denuclearization,” Abe said.

Pyongyang this month promised to suspend its nuclear and ballistic missile testing, following talks with a South Korean delegation, including Suh, which met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The White House has also said that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kim will not take place unless North Korea matched its actions to its words.

"I’m here to convey President Moon Jae In’s message that the cooperation between Japan and South Korea is necessary to turn the flow of peace driven by the Pyeongchang Olympics to a good one,” said Suh, who was in Tokyo to brief Abe.

Moon and Kim have also agreed to hold a summit meeting in late April.