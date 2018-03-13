Japan's Abe urges N Korea to 'put words into practice'

Pyongyang this month promised to suspend its nuclear and ballistic missile testing, following talks with a South Korean delegation, including Suh, which met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The White House has also said that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kim will not take place unless North Korea matched its actions to its words.

"I’m here to convey President Moon Jae In’s message that the cooperation between Japan and South Korea is necessary to turn the flow of peace driven by the Pyeongchang Olympics to a good one,” said Suh, who was in Tokyo to brief Abe.

Moon and Kim have also agreed to hold a summit meeting in late April.