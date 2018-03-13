Around 30 Mexican election candidates murdered, minister says

Those targeted were mostly hoping to contest mayoral and regional parliamentary seats, according to Navarrete, with the south-western state of Guerrero one of the worst affected by violence.

On July 1 Mexicans will elect a new president, national parliamentarians in both chambers, regional parliamentarians, eight governors and mayors including for Mexico City.

Criminal gangs fuelled by drug money often seek to control politics, particularly on a local level, and target politicians who might take action against them.

The country suffered its bloodiest year in two decades last year, with 29,000 murders recorded.