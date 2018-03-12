Germany, China warn Trump tariff moves threaten global trade

Trump set import tariffs on Thursday of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium, to come into force in 15 days, though Washington opened the way to some exemptions the following day after pressure from allies.

"Trump's policies are putting the order of a free global economy at risk," German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries told Reuters on Sunday in an emailed statement.

"He does not want to understand its architecture, which is based on a rule-based system of open markets. Anyone, who is questioning this, is jeopardising prosperity, growth and employment."

Hours earlier in Beijing, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said any trade war with the United States would only bring disaster to the world economy.

U.S. industries processing steel and aluminium have also criticized the tariffs as landing them with higher costs.

Europe is the biggest exporter of steel to the United States, accounting for nearly 5 million tonnes of total annual imports of about 35 million, and Brussels has warned Trump it would impose countermeasures if hit.

But the European Union and Japan on Saturday urged the United States to grant them exemptions, with Tokyo calling for "calm-headed behaviour.