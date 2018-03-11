Cuban elections mark change of generation and style, expert says

This choice will mark the country's shift from a generation of flamboyant revolutionary leaders to a post-revolutionary generation with a more institutional style, international relations expert and former diplomat Carlos Alzugaray says.

The successor is expected to be Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, 57-year-old former education minister who was born after the 1959 revolution led by Raul Castro's late brother, Fidel Castro.

"Raul Castro is aware that nobody will be able to govern Cuba the way Fidel did," Alzugaray told dpa. "For this reason he has introduced a new way of governing."

The change implies "passing from the charismatic leadership of the historic generation to the more institutional leadership of the new generations," he explained.

The new generation of leaders experienced in their adolescence and youth the "golden age" of Cuban socialism, when the nation enjoyed social and economic benefits with the backing of the Soviet Union.

"That generation values it, but those who came after have lived practically in a crisis," Alzugaray said.

Diaz-Canel will face the challenge of winning the support of young people who, after the Soviet bloc collapsed and Cuba lost its economic support, went to school "in times of crisis and with socialism being questioned," the expert said.

Although Castro is leaving the presidency, he will remain at the helm of the powerful Communist Party and continues to wield influence in the army.

"Raul Castro will act as a guarantor" of the generational transition in the government and the Communist Party, Alzugaray said.