Memorial services were held in Tokyo and the Fukushima region for about 18,500 who were killed in the twin natural disasters.

A minute's silence was observed at 2:46 pm (0546 GMT), the exact time the magnitude-9 quake struck north-eastern Japan on March 11, 2011.

Japan's Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko attended a government-sponsored memorial ceremony in the capital along with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and bereaved families and survivors.