Macron says France and India should be strategic partners

Macron was speaking at a joint address with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi after contracts worth 13 billion euros ($16 billion) were signed between the two countries on first day of the French President's visit.

The deals include a contract for France's Safran to supply airline Spice Jet with engines, water system modernization by Suez in the southern city of Davangere and a contract between industrial gas company Air Liquide and Sterlite.

The two countries also committed to strengthening their partnership on defence and security. Macron, on a four-day visit to India, said the countries had decided to "do more together" to fight terrorism, and put together a strategy to share intelligence. Modi hailed France's "commitment" towards making defence and security equipment in India and contributing to his flagship "Make in India" plan to boost local manufacturing.

Macron's office said some 200 million euros of investments would be made in India. A so-called "Industrial Way Forward Agreement" was signed between French utility EDF and India's NPCIL for the construction of six nuclear reactors at Jaitapur. Negotiations over the construction of next-generation nuclear reactors in India have been dragging on for years.