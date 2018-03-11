Trump says N. Korea talks could fail or bring 'greatest deal'

I may leave fast" if progress does not seem possible, Trump said at a campaign rally for Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone in western Pennsylvania. Trump said he believes North Korea wants to make peace and that, "I think it's time."

A time and place to meet has not yet been set, although the meeting is supposed to happen by the end of May.

"Who knows what's going to happen?" said Trump, who added that if the meeting takes place, "I may leave fast or we may sit down and make the greatest deal for the world."

Trump made the shocking decision on Thursday to meet with Kim after the North Korean leader's invitation was relayed by a South Korean delegation who visited the White House. The move abruptly reversed decades of U.S. policy aimed at preventing North Korea from developing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.