China wants US, North Korea to hold talks 'sooner rather than later'

  • Thursday 08, March 2018 in 10:25 AM
Sharjah 24 – dpa: China wants the United States and North Korea to engage in dialogue "sooner rather than later" and move toward establishing a peace mechanism, the country's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.
"The Korean Peninsula issue has finally taken an important step in the right direction," Wang told journalists on the sidelines of the National People's Congress, China’s annual parliamentary session.

On Tuesday, the South Korean government announced President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to hold a summit in April. It will be just the third time in history that the countries' leaders have met.