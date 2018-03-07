8 soldiers, 8 assailants dead in Burkina attack

The previous official toll from Friday's twin assault on the country's military headquarters and the French embassy had been seven soldiers and nine attackers dead, and there was no mention of any civilian casualties.



"The confusion (over the number of dead) stemmed from a body that was found on the site" of the attacks, public prosecutor Faso Maiza Sereme told a press conference.

"After further tests and checks, it proved to be one of our soldiers," she said.



The authorities had previously said around 80 were injured, but not mentioned any civilians among these casualties.

Eight people have been arrested, including two soldiers and a former soldier who had been thrown out of the armed forces, Sereme said.



"Complicity cannot be ruled out" in the attack against the military HQ, she said. Other sources have previously suggested that the attackers had had inside information from within the armed forces.

Government and security sources, speaking in the wake of the attack, said two men were in custody, one of whom could be a mastermind of the operation, which has been claimed by attacked group.