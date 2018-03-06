Baltic nations warn U.S. not to underestimate Russia threat

US Tillerson welcomes FMs of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to the State Department - Archived

The envoys from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania brought a stark message to meetings with top officials a city already gripped by political infighting and fears of Kremlin intrigue.

Sven Mikser of Estonia, Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia and Linas Linkevicius of Lithuania were careful to thank President Donald Trump's administration for its support for NATO.

But, in an interview with AFP after their joint meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the ministers shared their concerns about Russia'a "hybrid" threat to the West.

"I think what we have seen in the past four or three years is the community of democratic nations is under the attack," Rinkevics said of Russian interference and interventions.

"The very basis of our democratic institutions are under attack through social media by fake news, and also through the influence of money, and it is very important that we stick together."

The Baltic republics will be able to reinforce this message once more on April 3, when their presidents come to Washington for a White House summit with Trump they hope will send a message to Moscow.