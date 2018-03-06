Papua New Guinea earthquake death toll at least 75, officials say

The earthquake severed the communication and transport networks of the remote provinces of Southern Highlands, Hela, Enga and Western, some 560 kilometres north-west of the capital Port Moresby.



The country's disaster management authorities said the number of dead is 75, while provincial officials report more than 100 fatalities. The tremor was one of the strongest in the region in recent years.



Papua New Guinean Prime Minister Peter O'Neill called it "an unprecedented disaster" and declared a state of emergency in the quake-hit areas.

There have been sustained aftershocks, including a magnitude-6.0 quake on Monday.



Regmi said more than 500 people have been injured and many have not been able to get access to healthcare because the quake has damaged local hospitals.