Japan urges U.S. to shun steel tariffs but makes no threats

The spectre of a trade war coincides with signs of a thaw in a crisis over North Korea's nuclear and missile threat, prompting concerns in Tokyo that talks between Pyongyang and Washington could take place despite Japan's stance that the focus should be on putting increased pressure on Pyongyang.



Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko on Tuesday repeated that Japanese steel and aluminium exports are not affecting America's national security but are helping America's economy. He declined comment on possible retaliation.



"High quality steel and aluminium exports from (U.S.) ally Japan are not at all affecting U.S. national security but rather are contributing to U.S. employment and the economy," Seko told a news conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week proposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium. That prompted Canada, Mexico and the European Union to threaten counter-steps if the plan, based on Section 232 of a 1962 U.S. law that allows such tariffs based on "national security", went ahead.