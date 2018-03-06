Maldives top court seeks to impeach president, attorney-general says

  • Tuesday 06, March 2018 in 8:38 AM
  • Maldives President Abdulla Yameen
    Maldives President Abdulla Yameen
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: The Supreme Court in the Maldives is trying to impeach President Abdulla Yameen, who has not obeyed its order to release opposition leaders arrested after unfair trials, the island nation's attorney general said on Sunday.
Attorney-General Mohamed Anil also asked all national bodies and defence units to disregard any Supreme Court ruling on impeaching Yameen.

"We have received information that things might happen that will lead to a national security crisis," Anil told reporters in the capital, Male.

"The information says the Supreme Court might issue a ruling to impeach or remove the president from power," he added.