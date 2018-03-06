Maldives top court seeks to impeach president, attorney-general says

Attorney-General Mohamed Anil also asked all national bodies and defence units to disregard any Supreme Court ruling on impeaching Yameen.
"We have received information that things might happen that will lead to a national security crisis," Anil told reporters in the capital, Male.
"The information says the Supreme Court might issue a ruling to impeach or remove the president from power," he added.
