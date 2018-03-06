Germany to start work on trade, China, Syria war - Merkel

  • Tuesday 06, March 2018 in 8:34 AM
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would work with France to tackle pressing issues such as trade policy, the war in Syria and competition with China after the Social Democrats (SPD) approved joining a coalition with her conservatives.
Merkel welcomed the vote by a clear majority of SPD members that ended more than five months of political deadlock after an inconclusive election, and she said the right-left government must quickly get to work.

"What we're seeing and hearing every day is that Europe needs to step up and Germany needs to have a strong voice there along with France and other member states (of the European Union)," said Merkel during a brief statement to reporters.