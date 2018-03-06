Germany to start work on trade, China, Syria war - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Merkel welcomed the vote by a clear majority of SPD members that ended more than five months of political deadlock after an inconclusive election, and she said the right-left government must quickly get to work.



"What we're seeing and hearing every day is that Europe needs to step up and Germany needs to have a strong voice there along with France and other member states (of the European Union)," said Merkel during a brief statement to reporters.