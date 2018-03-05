Social Democrats sign up to new Merkel-led German government

Two thirds of the membership voted "yes" to the deal in a ballot -- a wider margin than many had expected. That means Merkel could be sworn in for a fourth term as early as the middle of the month, in a repeat of the grand coalition that has governed since 2013.



"I think it's good for our country that this period of uncertainty is over," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, adding that he would on Monday propose Merkel as chancellor to the lower house of parliament. The president's role in Germany is largely ceremonial, with the real power residing with Merkel.



The euro rose a quarter of a percent to hit a 12-day high of $1.2358 in early Asian trading before exit polls showing Italy's election was likely to result in a hung parliament knocked it lower again.



Some analysts said the common currency would be buoyed by Merkel now being able to partner with France on President Emmanuel Macron's ambitious euro zone reform plans.