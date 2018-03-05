Iran finds flight recorders of crashed passenger plane

Iran has suffered several plane crashes in recent decades and Tehran blames U.S. sanctions for preventing it from importing new aircraft or spare parts.



The Aseman Airlines plane disappeared from radar screens 50 minutes into the February 18 flight from Tehran to the southwestern city of Yasuj.



Reza Jafarzadeh, head of public relations at Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, told IRNA that the flight recorders had been handed over to judicial authorities before being analysed by experts.



Glacial temperatures and mountainous terrain hampered search efforts, adding to the grief and anger felt by families of the victims in a society plagued by risky air travel.

The twin-engined turboprop ATR 72 that crashed was more than 24 years old. The Flight Safety Foundation's aviation-safety.net website said the plane was restored to service about three months ago, after being in storage for six years.