South Korean president names special envoys to visit Pyongyang

Chung Eui Yong and Suh Hoon will head to Pyongyang on Monday, on a special direct flight, for two days of talks that are expected to focus on restarting dialogue between North Korea and the United States, South Korea's presidential office said.



The five-member delegation also includes Chun Hae Sung, South Korea's vice minister of unification, local news agency Yonhap reported.



The group will hold discussions "on the creation of conditions for North Korea-US dialogue aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the development of South-North Korea relations," Moon's chief press secretary Yoon Young Chan said, according to the news agency.

During the recent Pyeongchang Winter Olympics delegations of North Korean officials attended both the opening and closing ceremonies, while North Korean athletes were given special dispensation to take part in the Games.