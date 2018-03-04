ISESCO calls upon Muslim World to empower women

A statement issued by the organisation on Saturday in Rabat on the occasion of International Women's Day, which is marked on March 8th, said that the occasion highlights the conditions and difficulties women face in different countries around the world.
The statement said that identifying those challenges helps in reaching recommendations, proposals and ideas to improve the situation and reduce women rights violations in the Muslim world and empower them to contribute to building a prosperous society.
