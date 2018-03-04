Voting starts in Italian election, hung parliament expected

Pollsters say the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement should emerge as the largest single party, while the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is seen coming third.
Some 50.7 million Italians are eligible to vote and polling booths will remain open until 11.00 p.m. (2200 GMT). Local media will publish exit polls immediately afterwards, but it might take many hours before the full result emerges.
