Trump threatens EU with tax on cars

US President Donald Trump

"If the EU wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on US companies doing business there, we will simply apply a Tax on their Cars which freely pour into the US," Trump said on Twitter. "They make it impossible for our cars (and more) to sell there. Big trade imbalance!"



Trump also complained about the trade deficit, attributing it to "our 'very stupid' trade deals and policies."



Trump on Thursday announced plans to slap tariffs of 25 per cent on all imported steel and 10 per cent on broad categories of aluminium imports, prompting trade partners to consider retaliatory measures. Trump later boasted that trade wars are "good, and easy to win."