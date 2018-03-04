Two police officers killed in Colombia car bombing

The officers were near the town of Caldono, in southwestern Colombia, when their vehicle was "attacked with an explosive," the police said in a statement.
Officers Jorge Andres Quintero, 31, and Jhoan Sebastian Rodriguez, 25, were on their way to pick up a man detained at a nearby police station.
The statement added that guerrillas formerly with the FARC rebel group are active in the area, but did not directly assign blame.
