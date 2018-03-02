Suicide car bomber hits Afghan capital, at least one dead

The attack came two days after President Ashraf Ghani offered to start peace talks with the ‘Taliban’ and just over a month after an ambulance packed with explosives was detonated in the city centre, killing about 100 people.

Bismillah Tabaan, the police commander of the city's ninth district, where Friday's explosion took place, said a suicide bombing was the cause of blast, but the intended target was not clear.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the cause of the explosion was a car bomb in the city's Qabl Bai area. One person had been killed and 14 bystanders wounded, he added, with all the casualties civilians.