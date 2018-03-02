Attacks hit French embassy, military HQ in Burkina capital

Witnesses said five armed men got out of a car and opened fire on passersby before heading towards the embassy, in the centre of the city.

An AFP reporter heard heavy exchanges of gunfire and saw a blazing vehicle, which witnesses said was the car used by the assailants. Police and army units were deployed in the area.

Other witnesses said there was an explosion near the headquarters of the Burkinabe armed forces and the French cultural centre, which are located about a kilometre (half a mile) from the site of the first attack.

The French embassy confirmed that French interests were under attack.

"Attack under way at the French embassy and French Institute. Stay indoors," it said in a terse message posted on Facebook.